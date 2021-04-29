Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

