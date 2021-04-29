Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

BXP stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

