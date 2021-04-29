Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 101,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

