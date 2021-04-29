Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

