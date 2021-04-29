Hardy Reed LLC Buys 261,462 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 918.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 1.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,348,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $871,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $400,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,574. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.