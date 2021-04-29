Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.98. 6,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,959. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

