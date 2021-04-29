Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.52. 37,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,006. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

