Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $84.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.38 million and the highest is $88.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $399.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

