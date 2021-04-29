GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.