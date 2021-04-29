GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

