GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

