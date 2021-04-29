GWM Advisors LLC Has $102.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.64. 156,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

