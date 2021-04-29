GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report $157.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $158.76 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

NASDAQ GWPH traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,777. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $219.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,687,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

