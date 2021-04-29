GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.23

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.23 and last traded at $219.02, with a volume of 7282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

