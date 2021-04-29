Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

BMBOY stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

