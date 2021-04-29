Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
BMBOY stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
