Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

