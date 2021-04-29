Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,609 shares.The stock last traded at $53.28 and had previously closed at $54.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

