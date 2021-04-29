Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GRTS opened at $9.76 on Monday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $480.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

