Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.95 or 0.05146301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00478634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.35 or 0.01652992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00768637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.21 or 0.00531361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.77 or 0.00432153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004283 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,800,260 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.