Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GKIT remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

