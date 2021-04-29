GoPro (GPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.