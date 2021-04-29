Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSBD opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

