Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 110,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

