GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

GLYC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 8,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

