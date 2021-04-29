Gloria Chen Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.57, for a total transaction of $22,083.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,842.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.66, for a total transaction of $19,249.38.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

