GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 9.2% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $866,414.91 and $3,153.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,783.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.90 or 0.05137764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.36 or 0.00476212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $868.24 or 0.01644912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00763149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.00522918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00064479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00431403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004371 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.