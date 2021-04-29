Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,567. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

