Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $84.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GBT opened at $41.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

