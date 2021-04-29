Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.