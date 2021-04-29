Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

