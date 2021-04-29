Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.