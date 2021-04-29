Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.05.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.31. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.17.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

