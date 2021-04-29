Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.05.
Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.31. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.17.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
