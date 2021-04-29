GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of JKD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.33. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

