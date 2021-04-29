GenWealth Group Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $262.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.