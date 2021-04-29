GenWealth Group Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 215,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

