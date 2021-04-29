GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. 47,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,415. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

