Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $124.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.