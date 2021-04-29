Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Argus

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target upped by Argus from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.60. 17,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,840. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

