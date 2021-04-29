Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $44.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after buying an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
