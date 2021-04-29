Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after buying an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.