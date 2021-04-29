GenesisX Price Tops $0.0114 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. GenesisX has a market cap of $130,619.43 and $4,836.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 165.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,419,786 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

