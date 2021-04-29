General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of GE remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 995,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Get General Electric alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.