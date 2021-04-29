General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

