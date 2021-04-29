Genaro Network Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $1.11 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

