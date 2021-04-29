Geeq (GEEQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $340,707.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $340,707.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00835870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.