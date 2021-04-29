GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income stock opened at GBX 99.45 ($1.30) on Thursday. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 76.26 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.62 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.26. The stock has a market cap of £437.41 million and a PE ratio of 14.63.

About GCP Asset Backed Income

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

