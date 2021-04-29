GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

