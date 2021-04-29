GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.25 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

