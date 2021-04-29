GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,960,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

