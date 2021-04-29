GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.64 Million

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $78.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.49 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $91.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $295.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.27 million to $297.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $294.71 million, with estimates ranging from $276.47 million to $312.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

