Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,000 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for approximately 1.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $93,794,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 193,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

